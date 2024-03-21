Big Oil Grows Bolder in Transition Pushback

Until recently, large oil companies tended to stay quiet when governments and activists urged them to accelerate the transition from their products to alternative energy sources. Now, this is changing. And it is changing radically. At this week’s CERAWeek conference in Houston, this change was especially visible, with several top executives openly calling for a rethink of the transition and caution in the rush to give up oil and gas—which is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Unsurprisingly, Aramco’s Amin Nasser was especially blunt, saying,…