22 Apr, 24

Big Oil May Not Support All Trump 2.0 Policies

UncategorizedNo Comments

Since day one of President Joe Biden’s term in office, the U.S. oil and gas industry has been criticizing his energy policies, saying that these undermine America’s energy and national security with punitive and restrictive measures against fossil fuels.   Yet, during President Biden’s tenure, American oil and gas production has hit record highs. But this achievement has come despite Biden’s policies, not thanks to them, the industry says.   For his part, the presumptive Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump has pledged…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.