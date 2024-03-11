Big Oil Pursues African Expansion Despite Challenges

Investments in new oil production have been stalling since about 2014. This has led many to suggest that higher prices for longer are on the cards, supported by anti-oil industry energy policies in key jurisdictions that are home to the largest private producers. Yet a case might be made that although lower, the oil industry’s investments over the past decade have become better targeted at prospects with a good chance of a discovery. Either that, or they have become luckier than usual. Nowhere is this clearer than in Africa. Earlier this month,…