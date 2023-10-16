Big Oil Shares Up As Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies

Share prices in Big Oil companies soared on Monday, with Shell’s share price hitting a record high, as oil markets respond to an escalation of the Hamas-Israel conflict, and its potential to widen to multiple fronts. On Monday at 11:20 a.m. ET, shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) were trading up 1.10% at $68.12 per share. “The critical macro concern lies with the oil market reaction. Brent crude prices have not risen materially, but a significant escalation in tensions would likely apply further upward pressure,” the Guardian…