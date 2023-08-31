31 Aug, 23

Big Oil’s Empty Green Promises

Despite big promises, recent reports suggest that international oil majors are doing little to contribute to the green transition when compared to their ongoing investments in oil and gas operations. Studies show that much of Big Oil’s investment in renewable energy operations is going towards PR efforts to promote the green work they are doing, rather than to greatly expand their clean energy portfolios. In addition, oil and gas subsidies hit record levels last year, showing the ongoing preference for fossil fuels over renewable alternatives. …

