Bigger And Greener: Key Takeaways From The State Of The EU Address

On September 13, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered her State Of The European Union address to the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg. As always, this speech sets out what the bloc’s executive arm is planning for the future, but this year it had a special significance, as it was the last such address before the elections to the European Parliament in June 2024. The outcome of those elections will have a significant impact on who will be selected as the new European Commission president by the EU’s 27 heads of state…