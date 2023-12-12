Bill Gates Thinks Wealthy Investors Should Risk More on Clean Energy Solutions

Bill Gates believes we’re going to miss global heating goals based on the current rate of the green transition and thinks that billionaires and governments from rich nations could play a major role in global decarbonization. Gates recently stated that he expects the world to fail to achieve the below 2-degree Celsius heating objective set out in the Paris Agreement, although he praised the rapid adaption of several countries attempting a green transition. This December, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft said that the world is…