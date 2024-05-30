Biofuels Aren’t Going To Replace Conventional Jet Fuel Anytime Soon

Back in 2008, Virgin Atlantic flew a Boeing 747 between London and Amsterdam partly powered by a biofuel made from Brazilian babassu nuts and coconuts, with Sir Richard Branson hailing the event as a “vital breakthrough”. Last year, the airline one-upped the original event by staging the first transatlantic flight using 100% of these fuels, rather than in a blend with traditional jet fuel. These demos gave hope to aviation enthusiasts that it’s just a matter of time before Europe’s Flygskam, aka flight-shaming,…