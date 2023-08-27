Bitcoin Miners Look To Coal Ash As Power Demand Surges

The Bitcoin market has had a wild ride over the past year. Prices have plummeted, sharply recovered, and then plummeted again over the last ten months, and the future is uncertain for cryptocurrencies overall in the context of an ambivalent regulatory and policy landscape. Amidst all the chaos, one thing about Bitcoin has been steady since the beginning: its ever-expanding energy use and resulting carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency world has been in crisis recovery mode since the downfall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges…