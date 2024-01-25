Bitcoin’s Disinflationary Path Hits Another Milestone

Authored by ‘Shinobi’ via BitcoinMagazine.com, The fourth Bitcoin halving is almost upon us, and this one has the potential for some very interesting surprises. This halving marks the reduction of the Bitcoin supply subsidy from 6.25 BTC every block to 3.125 BTC per block. These supply reductions occur every 210,000 blocks, or roughly every four years, as part of Bitcoin’s gradual, disinflationary approach to its final capped supply in circulation. The finite supply of 21 million coins is a, if not the, foundational characteristic of Bitcoin.…