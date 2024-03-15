Bitcoin’s Success May Be Its Downfall

Bitcoin faces a “sell-side liquidity crisis” by September if institutional inflows continue, an industry analyst says. In a thread on X on March 12, Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, predicted a BTC supply watershed “within six months.” Ki: Bitcoin bears “can’t win” while ETF flows continue Bitcoin as an institutional investment allocation is only just getting started, industry participants have said, as United States-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)…