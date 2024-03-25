25 Mar, 24

Black Sea Disruptions, Oil Prices Threaten Kazakhstan’s Growth

UncategorizedNo Comments

Kazakhstan is expected to remain on a stable growth trajectory for the next two years, driven by continued carbon use and increased consumer spending, according to World Bank projections. At the same time, the bank suggests a new reform approach is needed to improve prosperity. The bank outlined Kazakhstan’s prospects in a recently published report, titled Preparing for Tomorrow: Reform for Long-Term Prosperity. As Kazakhstan continues to adapt to the shock created by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, growth is expected to moderate…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.