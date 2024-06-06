Black Sea Port Becomes Geopolitical Battleground Between China and the EU

Georgia announced that a Chinese consortium submitted the sole bid to build a sprawling deep-sea port in Anaklia, marking the first megaproject on the Black Sea coast to be built and operated by Chinese firms. Finding Perspective: The development brings an end to a multiyear political saga inside Georgia over building a deep-sea port at Anaklia, while the role of the Chinese consortium pushes Tbilisi’s growing ties with Beijing into the spotlight. Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili made the announcement at…