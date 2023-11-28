BlackRock’s Plan for an Additional $4 Trillion in Climate Investment

The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, says that significant reforms in the public sector and public financial institutions could close the gap in climate financing in the emerging markets and free up to $4 trillion more in decarbonization investments by 2050. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) published a paper on Tuesday that found that transition-related investment in emerging markets “will likely be notably lower than what they need across a range of scenarios.” According to BII, closing the…