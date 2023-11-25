Bloomberg Analyst Survey Predicts OPEC+ Output Extension

When Bloomberg surveyed analysts last week about their expectations for further OPEC+ production cuts ahead of the originally planned November 26 meeting, only one analyst was expecting an extension of existing cuts. By Friday, with the OPEC+ meeting delayed four days, Bloomberg says around half says they see new measures in store to tighten markets. When OPEC+ gathers on November 30, around 50% of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predicted that the expanded cartel would extend existing ~1-million-barrel-per-day cuts into 2024. Six…