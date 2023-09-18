BMW And Mercedes Debut Game-Changing EV Concepts

Both BMW and Mercedes announced innovative new concept electric vehicles (EVs) this month that they say can compete with the range and capabilities of new Tesla models. The automakers hope to combine their extensive manufacturing experience with new EV technologies to create models that will compete not only with the biggest U.S. and European EV makers but with China’s rising stars. This month, both BMW and Mercedes have unveiled impressive new concept cars that could rival Tesla in EV capabilities. The German automakers displayed the…