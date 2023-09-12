BP CEO Looney To Step Down

BP’s Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Looney, is poised to step down after serving in the role for over three years, as reported by the Financial Times. Since starting his career at BP as an engineer in 1991, he has occupied various operational and managerial positions across locations such as Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam, and the UK North Sea. In 2020, Bernard Looney assumed the position of CEO at BP after previously leading the company’s Upstream group. Despite his background in Upstream oil and gas, Bernard Looney has emerged as a prominent…