BP Considers Exiting Natural Gas Field Offshore Senegal 

BP is in discussions to leave the Yakaar-Teranga natural gas field offshore Senegal as it no longer fits the UK supermajor’s strategy, anonymous sources with knowledge of the talks told Bloomberg on Thursday. BP, together with its joint venture partner Kosmos, made the Yakaar-1 discovery back in 2017, when BP said that it was a “major gas discovery.” Back then, BP believed that the Yakaar discovery, coupled with the Teranga discovery, “creates the foundation for a further LNG hub in the basin.” The potential…