BP has cut over a tenth of its workforce in its EV charging business, BP Pulse, as the supermajor is downsizing the division and retreating from several countries to focus on just four key markets, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting sources at the company. BP has cut more than 100 out of BP Pulse’s 900 jobs, but many of the people have been transferred to other divisions and only a handful have left the supermajor, according to Reuters’ sources. BP Pulse is the…