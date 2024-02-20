BP Indonesia LNG Plant Shuts Down

A 3.8-million-ton liquefaction train at BP’s Tangguh LNG plant in Indonesia has been shut down for a week now due to technical problems. This is according to Upstream, which cited local media as saying the liquefaction train at the 11.4-million-ton facility had been shut down for a week now. This has not yet had an impact on global prices but if the shutdown extends, it will affect Indonesia’s exports. The train, which is the newest one at the Tangguh facility, entered into operation last year and loaded its first cargo in October…