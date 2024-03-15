BP Partners With Venezuela on Trinidad Gas Field

BP and Venezuela are jointly discussing the development of a gas field in Trinidad and Tobago, which the island nation shares with Venezuela. “BP can confirm that it is in discussions with the government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the potential development of gas resources in the Manakin-Cocuina field,” the supermajor said in a statement cited by Reuters. Venezuela’s PDVSA, for its part, said it was going to issue a license for the exploration and development of the Venezuelan part of the…