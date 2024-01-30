BP Taps Cutting-Edge 4D Seismic Tech to Survey Azerbaijani Oil Field

Faced with declining production from Azerbaijan’s main Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil field, field operator BP has launched what it says is “globally” its biggest-ever seismic survey program aimed at maximizing output. Launched on January 23rd, the new survey will cost $370 million over five years and will cover an area of 740 square kilometers, focusing on the Balakhany and Fasila oil reservoirs, the two main reservoirs in the ACG field. The survey itself will be conducted by sub-contractor Caspian Geo LLC using two specialized vessels,…