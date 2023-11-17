BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

BP is exploring ways to reduce soaring costs in the renewables sector by considering potential investments in the supply chain and development partnerships, the supermajor’s renewables business chief has told Reuters. The energy giant, which plans to boost its renewables energy business, is weighing potential partnerships in offshore wind in Japan and investments in technology companies building green hydrogen electrolyzer plants, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, Executive Vice President of Gas and Low Carbon Energy at BP, told Reuters. “We…