Brazil Boosts Clean Energy Beyond Hydropower

South America’s top hydropower producer, Brazil, has been installing a lot of other clean energy sources over the past half-decade, with solar and wind power now accounting for nearly one fourth of its power generation mix. While Brazil boasts one of the biggest clean energy shares in power in the world, some of the previous market share held by hydro generation has been replaced by soaring wind and solar power generation. The share of hydropower in Brazil’s electricity production declined to 67% last year, from 74% in 2018, according…