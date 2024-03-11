Brazil Sends Oil Experts to Venezuela

A team of oil industry experts from Brazil’s state energy major Petrobras have traveled to Venezuela at the invitation of President Nicolas Maduro despite U.S. sanctions against Venezuela’s oil industry. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported that the Petrobras delegation had visited several oil fields in Lake Maracaibo, a top oil-producing region in Venezuela, and a logical priority for the government, which wants to reverse years of declining production. This visit is the latest in a string of visits from foreign state-owned…