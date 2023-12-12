Brazil To Resume Venezuela Electric Imports Amid Guyana Dispute

Shortly after pressuring Guyana to agree to talks with Venezuela over the annexation of oil-rich Essequibo, Brazil said it would resume electricity imports from Venezuela, which were halted four years ago, Reuters reports. While the resumption of electricity imports from Venezuela was set in motion late in November, with authorization from the Brazilian government, the official resumption was announced at the same time that Guyana agreed to talks with Venezuela over Essequibo. Brazil is attempting to play the role of mediator…