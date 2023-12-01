Brazil Won’t Cap Its Oil Production Despite Joining OPEC+ Group

Brazil, which is set to join the OPEC+ alliance in January, will not have any quota and will not participate in oil production cuts, Jean Paul Prates, the chief executive of Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. After the much-anticipated OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, the group surprisingly announced that Brazil would join the alliance in 2024. “The Meeting welcomed HE Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, Minister of Mines and Energy of the Federative Republic of Brazil,…