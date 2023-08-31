Brazil’s Oil & Gas Production Hits Record Highs

Brazil’s oil and gas production hit the highest level ever for a single month in July, with production totaling 4.48 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, data from oil regulator ANP has revealed. According to ANP, oil output increased 18.6%Y/Y to 3.51 million barrels per day while natural gas production grew 13.6%Y/Y to 154.08 million cubic meters per day. Previously, global research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie predicted that Brazil’s private oil companies will increase oil production by 75% from 1.221Mb/d to…