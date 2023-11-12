Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petrobras, could spend $100 billion on investments in projects it is currently analyzing and already committed to, a Reuters source suggested on Friday. Petrobras is set to issue its five-year plan that will cover 2024 through 2028. For now, the plan is still being discussed, but an anonymous Reuters source is suggesting that the plan could include $100 billion in investments. In August, Petrobras CEO Sergio Caetano Leite said that the company’s investments spelled out by its up-and-coming five-year plan…