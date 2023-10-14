Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

A University of Cincinnati chemist envisions a future where every house is powered by renewable energy stored in safer low cost redox flow batteries. Jimmy Jiang and his team described their novel design in the journal Nature Communications. They have created a new battery that could have profound implications for the large-scale energy storage needed by wind and solar farms. Jiang envisions a future where every house is powered by renewable energy stored in batteries. Jiang noted that innovations such as UC’s will have profound effects on…