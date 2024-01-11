Breakthrough in Dolomite Crystal Growth Solves 200-Year-Old Mystery

University of Michigan and Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan researchers have solved a 200 year old mystery about how to grow a common mineral in the lab as it formed naturally. But the researchers have finally pulled it off, thanks to a new theory developed from atomic simulations. The reporting paper has been published in the journal Science. Their success resolves a long-standing geology mystery called the ‘Dolomite Problem.’ Dolomite – a key mineral in the Dolomite mountains in Italy, Niagara Falls, the White Cliffs of…