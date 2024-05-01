Breakthrough in Magnet Modeling Paves Way for Sustainable Energy Applications

National Institute for Materials Science, Japan scientists have succeeded in simulating the magnetization reversal of Nd-Fe-B (neodymium iron boron) magnets. The simulation was made possible by using large-scale finite element models construction based on tomographic data obtained by electron microscopy. The research paper discussing the work has been published in the journal npj Computational Materials. a Acquisition of a series of FIB-SEM images for a hot-deformed Nd-Fe-B magnet (cropped area of 0.8 × 0.8 µm2…