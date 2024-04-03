Breakthrough in OLED Technology Could Revolutionize Tech Displays

A University of St. Andrews managed new multidisciplinary research could lead to more efficient televisions, computer screens and lighting. Researchers at the Organic Semiconductor Centre in the School of Physics and Astronomy, and the School of Chemistry have proposed a new approach to designing efficient light-emitting materials in a paper published last week in Nature. Light-emitting materials are used in organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) that are now found in the majority of mobile phone displays and smartwatches, and some televisions and…