Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Tohoku University’s Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) group of researchers has created a paper-based magnesium-air battery that can be used in GPS sensors or pulse oximeter sensors. Drawing inspiration from the way plants breathe, they took advantage of paper’s recyclability and lightweight nature making the engineered battery hold promise for a more environmentally friendly source of energy. The research reporting paper Rare-metal-free high-performance water-activated paper battery: a disposable energy source for wearable…