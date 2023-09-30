Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

A City University of Hong Kong research team achieved a groundbreaking advancement in nanomaterials by successfully developing a highly efficient electrocatalyst. The catalyst can enhance the generation of hydrogen significantly through electrochemical water splitting. The discovery, published in the journal Nature, centers on developing a highly efficient electrocatalyst that can enhance hydrogen generation through electrocatalytic water splitting. The paper is titled “Phase-dependent growth of Pt on MoS2 for highly efficient H2 evolution.”…