Brent Nears $90 As The U.S. Signals Stricter Sanctions Enforcement

While oil prices had fallen back after soaring at the start of the week, signs that the U.S. is set to step up its sanctions action against both Russia and Iran have boosted prices, with Brent now nearing $90.Friday, October 13th, 2023The sanctions hammer wielded by the Biden administration this week has been inadvertently supporting oil prices, with ICE Brent set to finish this week at 88 per barrel, an unlikely prospect given the huge US inventory builds reported mid-week. However, a pledged ramp-up in Russia’s oil price cap enforcement,…