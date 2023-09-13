13 Sep, 23

Britain’s Wind Power Capacity Overtakes Gas For The First Time

Britain has now installed more wind capacity than any other type of power source, with wind power capacity overtaking combined-cycle gas power stations for the first time and ending more than a century of fossil fuels dominating the electricity system, a new report prepared for power group Drax showed on Wednesday.    As of June 2023, Britain’s fleet of wind farms reached 27.9 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, exceeding the gas-powered stations total capacity of 27.7 GW, according to the study prepared by experts from Imperial College…

