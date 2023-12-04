British Merchant Ship Sustains Damage In Houthi Attack

A British-owned ship has been hit by a missile in the Red Sea as part of an assault by Iranian-backed rebels, the US military said. The Bahamas-flagged Unity Explorer, owned by a British company, was one of three commercial vessels targeted in the drone and missile assault on Sunday. US military Central Command said the Unity Explorer sustained minor damage in the attack. Two other ships registered in Panama were also struck by missiles, the Number 9 reporting some damage with the Sophie II suffering no significant damage, according…