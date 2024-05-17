British Steel Plans to Build Electric Arc Furnace at Scunthorpe Site

Via Metal Miner British Steel recently secured permission from the local authorities to build an electric arc furnace at its Scunthorpe site in Lincolnshire. In an April 30 announcement to steel news outlets, the London-headquartered company stated that the North Lincolnshire council approved its application to build a new EAF at Scunthorpe following a consultation. Officials at British Steel did not indicate a timeline for the new EAF to come on stream. However, a spokesman told MetalMiner that the furnace will have a capacity of 130 metric tons…