British Steel’s Bold Plan to Combat Emissions with Electric Furnaces

Via Metal Miner British Steel recently told steel news sources of a £1.25 billion ($1.53 billion) project to replace its blast furnace operations with electric arc furnaces. The company said the goal was to help slash current carbon emissions. “The proposals, which are subject to appropriate support from the UK Government, could see British Steel install two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) – the first at its headquarters in Scunthorpe, the second at its manufacturing site in Teesside,” the Chinese-owned company said in a November…