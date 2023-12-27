British Wind Power Breaks Records Despite Tough Economic Year

The UK’s march towards a greener future was dealt several blows over the last year, but ended with the return of optimism as 2023 came to an end. Despite a failed offshore wind auction in the summer, two of the biggest developers in the North Sea in December produced some good news. It was also a year when the UK’s two biggest oil and gas companies started to appear less enamoured with the shift to carbon neutrality which they both pledged in 2020. But in among the doom and gloom, the country hit several new milestones. The year had…