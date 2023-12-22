Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Occidental Stake To 27.7%

Berkshire Hathaway bought this week further 5.2 million shares in Occidental Petroleum, which raises its stake in the U.S. oil producer to around 27.7%, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate said in a regulatory filing with the SEC. Between December 19 and December 21, Berkshire Hathaway bought Oxy shares at a price of around $60 per share for a total spending of about $312 million this week, the filing showed. As of December 21, Berkshire Hathaway held a total of 243,715,804 of common stock in Oxy plus 84,897…