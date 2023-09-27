Bulgaria Pledges $2.7 Billion For Military Upgrade As Black Sea Tensions Rise

For years, Bulgaria has delayed again and again the modernization of its armed forces. Even though a member of NATO since 2004, Bulgaria’s army still relies on old Soviet arms. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, however, appears to have served as a wake-up call, and a batch of major Western arms purchases could be clinched by the end of this year. In particular, Sofia is looking to acquire warships and weapons for its coast guard, according to Prime Minister Denkov, who has said Russian threats in the Black Sea have caused concern…