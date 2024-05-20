BYD Set to Supply London’s Electric Double-Decker Buses

Rapidly expanding Chinese automaker BYD is close to a deal that would see it supply all-electric double decker buses in London. Transport giant Go-Ahead Group is set to award the Shenzhen-based firm a contract to build more than 100 of the vehicles at around £400,000 each and £100,000 cheaper than its UK competitors, sources told the Sunday Times. Transport for London (TfL), chaired by Mayor Sadiq Khan, has given the decision the green light. BYD previously partnered with competitor Alexander Dennis and has produced hundreds…