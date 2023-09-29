California Allows Early Move To Winter-Blend Gasoline As Prices Top $6

The California Air Resources Board allowed late on Thursday, effective immediately, the speeding up of delivery of winter-blend gasoline ahead of the usual regulatory start, as California Governor Gavin Newsom looks to curb the spike in gasoline prices which have topped $6 per gallon. In response to direction received from the Governor on Wednesday, CARB allows an early transition to winter-blend gasoline and is allowing the manufacture, importation, distribution, and sale of winter-blend gasoline. Governor Newsom wrote in his letter to CARB…