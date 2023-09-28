California Judge Denies Exxon Right To Use Tanker Trucks

A Los Angeles judge this week refused to overturn a county’s decision prohibiting Exxon from using tanker trucks to move crude oil from offshore platforms to refineries after the rupture of a pipeline seven years ago. The pipeline, near Santa Barbara, ruptured in 2015, causing a substantial spill, after which it was suspended. However, it has not been fixed, either, due to strong local opposition to all pipelines, so Exxon tried to turn to tanker trucks as an alternative means of transporting crude oil from the place of production to the…