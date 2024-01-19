California Solar Industry Faces Cash Crunch Amid Policy Change

The solar industry in California is facing significant headwinds following the implementation of a new policy in April, which reduced incentives that had encouraged homeowners to install solar systems. Bloomberg reports the California Solar & Storage Association has found about 63% of its 400 solar installer members have reported cash flow issues because the new policy crushed consumer demand. Since last April, sales of rooftop solar systems across the state have crashed 85% in the most recent months of 2023 compared to similar…