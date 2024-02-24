California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

There has been great enthusiasm around the increase in global hydrogen capacity, particularly green hydrogen – which is produced using electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, a process that does not emit carbon dioxide. However, one of the main challenges to hydrogen use is in the way it is stored. Hydrogen can be stored as a gas or liquid. As a gas, it can be stored in high-pressure tanks, and as a liquid in cryogenic temperatures to prevent it from boiling back into a gas – at around −252.8°C. It can also…