California’s Lawsuit Against Oil Giants: Righteous Or Ridiculous?

“The search for a scapegoat is the easiest of all hunting expeditions.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower The state of California is suing five major oil companies – BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and ConocoPhillips – as well as their trade group, the American Petroleum Institute. The lawsuit, filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alleges the companies knowingly deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels, causing harm to communities and the environment. California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed “Big Oil…