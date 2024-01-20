Caltech’s Space Solar Power Project Achieves Major Milestone

One year ago Caltech’s Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1) launched into space to demonstrate and test three technological innovations that are among those necessary to make space solar power a reality. The mission demonstrated three elements of the plan to beam solar power from space to Earth. The spaceborne testbed demonstrated the ability to beam power wirelessly in space; it measured the efficiency, durability, and function of a variety of different types of solar cells in space; and gave a real-world trial of the design of a lightweight…